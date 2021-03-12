FG launches Special Cash Grant to empower 100 million women – The Federal Government has flagged-off a Special Cash Grant to empower 100 million rural women as part of its social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, via the ministry’s Twitter handle on Friday during the flag-off in Borno.

She tweeted, “The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off today was introduced in 2020 by the @FMHDSD as part of President @MBuhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.

”I am also optimistic that with the support and cooperation of Your Excellency and other stakeholders present here, we can lift 100 million out of poverty by 2030 as envisioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”