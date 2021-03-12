NPA investigates alleged hacking of electronic call-up platform – Barely two weeks into the implementation of the electronic call-up system aimed at restoring sanity to port access roads, there are indications that some truck drivers have hacked into the system thereby flooding the port with fake call-up identification tags.

Irked by the situation, which is gradually returning traffic gridlock to the port axis, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it has immediately commenced investigation into the matter and would ensure that the culprits face the wrath of the law.

NPA, in a message on its Twitter handle, said: “We are currently investigating some cases where truck drivers were caught with counterfeit e-call up slip to by-pass security and officials saddled with the responsibility but we are on top of the situation. We will beat them to their game.”

“This was the major factor responsible for the initial confusion on the major road within the first week of commencement of the e-call up system. We are determined to checkmate the illicit act.”

Meanwhile, the NPA and its partner, Truck Transit Park Limited TTP, have issued new directives to truckers and port operators to enhance implementation of the e-call up system.

The NPA, in a directive to agents, freight forwarders and truckers, made it mandatory to obtain their tickets only when they are in a holding bay.

It directed all flatbed drivers from Ikeja industrial area and the environs to be serviced from either JOF truck park Oregun or Foru truck park Ojota.

It stated: “All flatbeds from Amuwo Apapa and the environs shall be serviced from H and C logistics trading enterprise, Amuwo Odofin and Army Truck Park, Mile 2.

“All flatbeds from the Army Truck Park and H and C logistics will serve the Tin-Can corridor only. All trucks with Terminal Delivery Order, TDO, pairing shall be serviced by Anet Construction park and Bomarah Park. All export containers shall be serviced from the Foru Truck Park Ojota.

“Special BAU shall service all categories of trucks coming from the hinterland. Hog-Amazon shall service all categories of trucks approaching from the Ajah Epe axis.

“All fish trucks shall continue the way they operate at the moment. Reefer containers shall be accommodated by a truck park. Shipping line holding bays as pre- gates shall go to the ports directly.

“All RoRo barges movements are approved through Lagferry Jetty at Mile 2 and landing points at Standard Flour Mills and GMT jetties at Creek Road, Apapa.

“All movement shall be batched and sequenced by TTP. ‘Eto’ tickets would only be generated to all agents and truckers on physical presence of the truck in the parks and confirmed by the operator. Agents and truckers advised to carry extra funds to prevent delays in truck parks leading to additional charges. No access to the port of any truck without holding a bay.”