Federal Ministry of Transportation Nationwide Job Recruitment – how to apply: TEAM Group is an internationally renowned consultancy Company specialized in engineering, urban planning and architecture. With main offices on three continents, we capitalize on our longstanding experience, expertise and highly qualified international team of dedicated professionals to deliver state-of-the-art services to both private and public clients – Apply here!

Team Nigeria Limited office for the design, vetting and work supervision activities of the Ibadan – Kano Railway Modernization Project in Nigeria is currently recruiting to fill the following positions below:

Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2020 – Latest Update – See Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2019 application form, How to Apply for Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), FCSC Career Vacancies, FCSC, Federal Civil Service Commission Recruitment 2020 on www.vacancy.fedcivilservice.gov.ng – Apply here!

Federal Civil Service Recruitment 2020 requirements:

For you to join the Federal civil service commission job exercise, please take note of these requirements:

The FCSC – Federal Civil Service Commission of Nigeria is the official executive body in Nigeria with the authority to make appointments, transfers and exercise disciplinary control over all Federal Civil Servants. You can not be appointed into the Civil Service without authorisation from the Federal Civil Service Commission You can not be appointed into the Civil Service if you have been convicted of a crime, You can not be appointed into the Civil Service if you have previously been employed in the Government Service and had been dismissed or asked to resign or retire.

Federal Ministry of Transportation Nationwide Job Recruitment – how to apply

1.) Senior Quantity Surveyor

2.) Senior Surveyor

3.) Senior Signaling & Telecommunication Engineer

4.) Senior Permanent Way Engineer

5.) Senior Geologist

6.) Senior Electrical / Mechanical Engineer

7.) Senior Civil Engineer

8.) Senior Architect (Supervision Works)

9.) Senior Hydraulic Engineer

10.) Senior Geotechnical Engineer

11.) Senior Architect (Design Vetting)

12.) Senior Structural Engineer

13.) Senior Transport Engineer

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Requirements

Applicant Must:

Be a citizen of Nigeria;

Have Master’s degree for the position (minimum Second class honours, upper division). Be a member of a Professional Body will be an added advantage

Have a minimum of ten (10) years working experience on the job

Have experience in Railways infrastructural development in Urban and Extra-urban areas and related works is an added advantage

Knowledge of international Standards and Regulations (BS, Eurocodes, ASTM, AASHTO);

Proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel, Power Point); CAD software (Autocad, Autocad Civil 3D, ARCHICAD)

Proficient in specialized software related to the required position (GIS, PLAXIS, SLOPE, PARATIE, FLAC, HEC-RAS, HEC-HMS, SAP 2000, LUSOS, MIDAS, RCSEC, PROST).

Proficient in specialized instruments and system related to the position.

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their comprehensive Curriculum Vitae (CV) including the Bio-data, Reference etc. to: [email protected]

Note: All submitted CV will be subjected to verification.