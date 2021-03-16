Covid-19 vaccination registration portal [vaccination.gov.ng] – The Lagos State Government has released portal for vaccination registration and also listed of health facilities approved to provide vaccination across the 20 Local Government Areas – View full list of vaccination centers here!

A combined approach will be utilized for the registration for those that qualify for COVID-19 vaccination in phase1:

Electronic self-Registration of Health Care Workers and other frontline workers using a dedicated URL. Each enrollee is expected to pre-register on https://www.nphcdaict.com.ng or https://www.vaccination.gov.ng to fill the form with their qualifying verifiable details, preferred vaccination site, date, and time. A vaccination ID will be generated, and this should be taken to the chosen health facility along with a means of ID. A confirmation text message and email will be sent to each enrollee after successfully registering for the vaccination.

Assisted electronic registration of Health Care and essential workers who are unable to complete self-registration due to lack of android devices, poor network, or not being tech-savvy.

“Although the registration portal is open to the public, ONLY eligible participants within phase 1 should register for the vaccination now. More information on the vaccination of other participants in phases 2 to 4 will be communicated subsequently,” he added.