NPower Test Portal 2021 Reset Password/Login https://nasims.gov.ng/login

NPower Test Portal 2020/2021 Reset Password/Login https://nasims.gov.ng/login: The N-Power Scheme under the Nigerian Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has introduced a portal for the recruitment Computer Based Test (CBT) for all 2020 NPower Batch C Applicants.

Beneficiaries can now log into http://nasims.gov.ng to take their NPower Test and subsequently carry out the process.

NPower Test Portal: Reset Password and Login https://nasims.gov.ng/login

To login to the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) to take the NPower Test, You need to have a NASIMS ID and Password.

All applicants of the N-Power Batch C Recruitment Exercise in 2020 are to follow these procedures carefully and login to the portal to update their records and also take a test.

All N-Power batch-c applicants are expected to update their profile and take test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process.

Please note that all successful candidates will be sent a mail and given directions on the next stage.

Candidates not selected can re-apply for the next batch of the programme as soon as it opens for application.

NPower NASIMS Reset Password Portal 2021

To reset your password on the NASIMS Portal, first of all, you should have in mind that you must be a registered applicant of the NPower Batch C Recruitment and still operate the same email used during the Batch C online Registration.

See below on how to begin the password reset steps

Visit the NASIMS Login Portal via https://nasims.gov.ng/login Then Click the Forgot Password Option Enter your N-POWER application email (same email used during online registration for batch c) Click on “Send Link” Check your mail and follow the instructions to reset your password. (Do not request twice, the password reset mail may take up to hours to arrive in your mailbox.)

After successful reset of password, please login to update your records, after successfully filling all the required information, the click on the Take Test button. Make sure you read past questions below.

Important Notice

This test is time base and you are expected to answer 20 questions in 10 mins.

Test cannot be retaken after submission You cannot skip any question Every question is allotted equal score If you are timed out after the third attempt without submitting, you will not be able to take the test again.

For other enquiry or query, please call 018885011 or 08176551162

