www.nasims.gov.ng | Fix NASIMS ID, Password Reset, Record Update Errors 2021

www.nasims.gov.ng 2021 | Fix Account Not Found, NASIMS ID, Password Reset, Record Update Errors: This post will address most of the common errors applicants encounter on the NASIMS Portal for the N-Power Batch C Aptitude Test Portal 2021.

A lot of N-Power Batch C Applicants are complaining about some common and most faced errors that are delaying them from accessing key areas on the NASIMS Portal in order to their records and take a test. So we decided to create this post to help overcome these challenges, hopefully.

Note that like you, there are thousands of applicants trying to access the NASIMS platform as a result the portal gets overwhelmed with traffic which leads to some of the errors you get. Kindly follow the tips below to fix the issue you are facing on the NASIMS portal:

How To Fix NASIMS ID, Password Reset, Record Update Errors on www.nasims.gov.ng

1) Password Reset:

For those of you having password reset errors, the tips below will help you fix it or find a way out of it.

When you request for a password reset link and is been sent to your email and all you get is “Your password has been successfully reset” without resetting it, go back to the NASIMS portal and request for a new password reset link again and again till you to get the password reset link to reset your password. While sending the password reset link, you may get a response that something has gone wrong try again pop-up message. Do not stop, Click the send link button until you get a green success pop-up message, even after seen the success pop up, make sure you click the send link button like 4 times or more for the success message to come up so you can fasten the process of getting the mail. The same thing goes for you when resetting your password in your email inbox

NASIMs Record Update:

Some applicants have lots of corrections to carry out while updating their NASIMS records. I have seen some Applicants using certificates in place of passport and National ID card which is wrong. The good news is that on the new NASIMS portal you can now edit and correct these mistakes.

If your date of birth was wrongly filled, make sure you correct it when validating your BVN. The correction will reflect on your data after a Successful BVN validation Make sure your documents size are not above 200kb before uploading if not you will get an error Make sure that you re-upload your passport along with other documents required if not you will get an error If you get a pop-up message that your date of birth does not correspond with your BVN during validation, make sure that you fill the date of birth in your BVN record instead if not will get an error.

NASIMS Verification ID:

For those of you having the issue of NASIMS Verification ID, see tips below:

Your NASIMS ID is the Npower registration number boldly written when you login to your NASIMS portal. It starts with NPWR/2020/1234567890. You need that ID and your NASIMS portal reset Password to write your test

If you get an error while trying to access the test portal with your NASIMS ID and password correctly written, keep trying it might be a network Error.

NOTE: If you know that you have done everything right but still getting errors, keep trying it might be a network issue or because you apply with SSCE.

If you still face some errors or challenges that are not addressed in this post then feel free to drop a comment with your questions and we will attend to them with the best of our knowledge.