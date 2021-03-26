Nigerian Navy Batch 31 Shortlisted Candidates PDF 2020/2021 | Joinnigeriannavy.com – Nigerian Navy Batch 31 Shortlisted Candidates PDF 2020/2021 – The Nigerian Navy Recruitment Batch 31 (NNR 31) List of Candidates who are successful has been released online, kindly read this article and download the list of candidates shortlisted in pdf – View list here!

When is Nigerian Navy Batch 31 List Coming Out?

The list of candidates who were successful in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Batch 31 which ended on the 18th of November 2020 will soon be out online at joinnigeriannavy.com and also available in pdf on this website.

How to Check Nigerian Navy Batch 31 Shortlisted Candidates

Kindly Note That The list for NNR 31 has not been released online yet. Candidates are to read this guide carefully and wait for the list to be out so they can download it in pdf documents here.

Make sure to leave a comment below so that when the Nigerian Navy batch 31 (NNR 31) List of Candidates Successful to attend the interview or aptitude test is out, you will be notified via email immediately.

Candidates are to also take note of the interview and training date and documents required to scale through in the basic training school.

Navy Recruitment Batch 31 Interview Date

The Nigerian Navy will announce dates scheduled for the interview and soon.

Kindly Note that, Any candidate who fails to report for interview by the indicated dates will not be accepted for training.

Navy Recruitment Batch 31 Training School Requirements

Candidates are to take note of the following items, as they are required by all shortlisted candidates.

Two (2) navy blue PT shorts.

Two (2) white round neck vests.

One pair of white canvas.

One pair of brown canvas.

Two pairs of black trousers.

Two (2) white long sleeve shirts.

Two (2) black ties.

One pair of black shoes.

Three (3) pairs of white long socks.

One pair of national dress.

Original and photocopies of credentials.

BVN print out.

One set of cutlery.

