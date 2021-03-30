Exotic Car Rental MPH Club Now Accepts Bitcoin – MPH Club announced that they will allow their clients to pay in bitcoin to rent cars. MPH Club is a Miami-based exotic and luxury car rental that allows their customers to vacation in style. Their fleet includes the newest models from Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls Royce, and others.

They offer a few services, which include:

Rentals

Membership

Chauffeurs

Corporate events

Vehicle delivery

Hotel and airport pickup

Partnership program

Their service is incredibly popular and has been used by the likes of Steve Aoki, Floyd Mayweather, and Shaquille O’Neal. Part of the reason for their popularity is that they are able to offer such a wide selection is due to their partnership program.

The MPH Club Partnership Program – This service allows local exotic car owners to “lend” their cars to MPH Club. MPH Club will then add it to their fleet and offer it to their customers to rent out, usually at an average price of $1,000 per day. If the car rents then MPH Club will split the profit with the car owner.

Read also:

This program has allowed them to grow their business at an incredible rate and bring their service to almost every major city in Florida.

Benefits of the service

Part of the reason that MPH Club is so popular is because of the convenience that they offer to their clients. For one thing, their locations include Miami, Ft Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Naples, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, and Tallahassee. They also offer hotel and airport pickup to make the rental process as simple as possible for their clients.

Since many of these cities are major vacation hubs (particularly Miami), it allows them to capitalize on wealthy patrons who are looking to travel in style during their time off.

In addition to the number of locations, their partnership program acts as a win-win-win scenario.

Clients – Their clients benefit from the program because they get access to a wider selection of cars. If MPH Club was 100% reliant on their own inventory then it would be much harder to offer all of the rental options that they do. Additionally, the large supply of rental options means a more competitive price for clients.

Car owners – The car owners benefit because they are able to turn their exotic car into an income-producing asset. Since many of these cars will rent for about $1,000 per day (the most expensive option is the Bugatti Veyron at $25,000 per day) just a few days of renting can create quite a bit of profit.

MPH Club – MPH Club benefits from this arrangement because they are able to increase their inventory of cars without having to pay for it. Even though they split the profit with the car owner, they are essentially boosting their income for free.

Now accepting bitcoin

As mentioned, the MPH Club will now allow their clients to pay for their rentals in bitcoin. While they are not the first company to do this, it is still a big breakthrough for the cryptocurrency. A few major corporations such as Microsoft, Home Depot, and Bed Bath & Beyond allow their customers to pay in bitcoin. The difference here is that MPH Club is not a major corporation.

MPH Club operates on a much smaller scale than these companies and can be considered a mid-size corporation. They only operate in Florida and have a few locations throughout the state but they are far from a major corporation.