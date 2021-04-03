Millions lost as Midnight fire razes popular Ibadan auto parts market – The popular Araromi auto spare parts market in Agodi-Gate, Ibadan has been razed by a midnight fire.

Mostly affected are the tyre and car engine sections of the market.

The fire, which is still being battled by a combined team of firefighters and some traders, has led to the loss of goods valued at hundreds of millions.

The fire was said to have started around 11 pm around the tyre section and spread to other parts of the nearby shops where trailer engines were sold.

Read also:

Sources said the fire was caused by a power surge, which was escalated by nylon used to wrap tyres.

Firefighters couldn’t gain quick access to the market owing to vehicles parked indiscriminately by the roadside.

It also led to difficulty in salvaging goods and wares.

The fire trucks parked a distance of about half kilometres as two teams from the Oyo state fire service battled inferno worsened by inflammable items.