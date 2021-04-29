Foundation pays UTME registration for 3,000 Abia candidates – A Non-Governmental Organisation, Each One Aid One Foundation, has commenced free registration for some 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates in Abia.

The Chairman of the foundation, Enyinnaya Nwafor, told newsmen in Umuahia, on Tuesday, that 3000 indigent candidates were targeted under the exercise.

He said that it costs about N4,700 to register a candidate for the examination, adding that the exercise, which began on April 16, would end on May 12.

According to him, the gesture, which covered candidates from across the 17 local government areas of the state, was to lessen the financial burden of tertiary education on indigent citizens.

Nwafor, who visited Umuahia North council headquarters on Tuesday, to capture the beneficiaries, said he would not want any citizen willing to pursue his education, to be denied such opportunity.

He expressed worry that a lot of indigent, but intelligent and willing candidates, could no longer afford the cost of tertiary education, pledging to help bridge the gap.

The philanthropist said that besides the free UTME registration, the foundation also had a full scholarship programme for some of the candidates who met the criteria.

He urged them not to be discouraged but take their studies seriously, assuring that the foundation would not leave them alone.

A beneficiary, Gabriel Amadi from Ugwunagbo council area, who said he applied for Nautical Science at the Nigeria Maritime University, Delta, showered praises on the benefactor, while describing the gesture as a huge relief to him.

Precious Chibuike and Peace Ogadinma, who intend to study Business Administration and Pharmacy, respectively, at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, also prayed God to bless the benefactor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwafor, an engineer, is the son of a late former deputy governor of Abia, Dr. Chima Nwafor.