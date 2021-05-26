BREAKING: Ijaw Youths shuts NDDC office, blocks East-West Road

May 26, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




BREAKING: Ijaw Youths shuts NDDC office, blocks East-West Road: The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has shut down the Bayelsa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Mbiama-axis of the East-West road for a mother-of-all protest against the refusal of the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive board of the NDDC.

Scores of youths, who flew the flags of IYC, were said to have stopped traffic along the ever-busy East-West road causing panic among motorists and commuters.

Read also: NDDC set to begin New Youth Empowerment Schemes 

The organisation had given a 30-day ultimatum, which expired on May 25th, for the Federal Government and the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs to constitute the board or risk total shutdown of the Niger Delta.

The protest was reportedly going on despite the unknown whereabouts of the IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, who was reportedly whisked to an unknown place by masked gunmen.

Igbifa was on his way to the International Airport Port Harcourt on Tuesday to board a flight to Abuja for a meeting when the gunmen blocked his vehicle, seized him and took him away.




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 1215 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*