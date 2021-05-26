Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Ijaw Youths shuts NDDC office, blocks East-West Road: The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has shut down the Bayelsa office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Mbiama-axis of the East-West road for a mother-of-all protest against the refusal of the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive board of the NDDC.

Scores of youths, who flew the flags of IYC, were said to have stopped traffic along the ever-busy East-West road causing panic among motorists and commuters.

Read also:

The organisation had given a 30-day ultimatum, which expired on May 25th, for the Federal Government and the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs to constitute the board or risk total shutdown of the Niger Delta.

The protest was reportedly going on despite the unknown whereabouts of the IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, who was reportedly whisked to an unknown place by masked gunmen.

Igbifa was on his way to the International Airport Port Harcourt on Tuesday to board a flight to Abuja for a meeting when the gunmen blocked his vehicle, seized him and took him away.