UK Visa Information: Basic Tips for Applying in Nigeria (2021) – Getting a Uk Visa from Nigeria can be said to be very difficult. Despite the strict UK visa process and issuance in Nigeria, Nigerian nationals still desire visiting the United Kingdom, and this could be for study, tourism, business, residence, or work – Apply here!

Visit the UK government Visas and Immigration website GOV.UK to find out what type of Visa you will need and to begin the application process.

When applying for a visa to the United Kingdom, there are some vital documents required before an application can be submitted, but it will be best the applicant knows first his/her purpose of visit to the United Kingdom and the types of visas.

There are different types of visas for the United Kingdom; Immigrants who want to travel to any of the cities in the United Kingdom and stay for an extended period should apply for the Long Term Visa, and make sure a genuine reason for a long stay is provided.

The most common type of visa to the United Kingdom is the visitors of tourist visa. This visa is issued for a short stay in the United Kingdom. The purpose of this visa is to visit friends and loved ones, holiday, study, business, training, attend a conference, and transit (when passing through the United Kingdom).

There are short-term visas which are issued to Government Officials called Official or Diplomatic Visas.

The Student Visas are issued to students willing to study in any part of the United Kingdom for a long period that can last up to three years. With the knowledge about these visas, applicants are set to apply for any of them that fit their purpose of visit to the United Kingdom.

VISA REQUIREMENTS

A valid Travel Passport (ECOWAS passport).

Application Form- The United Kingdom Visa form has to be filled online. One passport size color. photograph on white background. This must not be more than 6 months old (45mm x 35mm).

Visa Fee.

Evidence of permission to be in the United Kingdom if one is not a national of Nigeria. E.g visa, green card, residence permit, etc.

Photocopy of passport data page.

Letter of invite.

Financial proof, recent original bank statement ( for at least 6 months).

Birth certificate for children traveling with parents.

Applicants traveling on an official business should attach a letter of invite, confirmation of training/ conference, with full details of the company’s Authorized representatives; physical address and phone number.

Supporting letter from sponsor/ friend.

Utility bills.

Details of hotel and flight bookings.

Marriage certificate if applicable.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants can apply at Teleperformance– United Kingdom Application Center in Lagos or Abuja. This company partners with the United Kingdom Government for visas and immigration issues. The process is fast and simple if all required documents are provided.

Find out from the United Kingdom site on the type of visa needed to be applied for and the application fees, also book an appointment with the Visa Application Center.

After the application has been completed online, the GWF number will be given which should be noted for later use. An email will also be sent confirming appointment date, location, and required documents to be taken along.

Applicants will need to register details on Teleperformance after booking. Note: Applications can also be tracked after registration on their site.

To attend appointment at the United Kingdom Visa Application Center, applicants must bring along the following:

Printed copies of the online application form and appointment confirmation.

Passport and other required documents.

There is a process after payment of visa fees; photo and biometrics will be done at the Application Center and after this, the visa fee is no longer refundable. Prompt arrival at the Application Center on the stated date and time on the confirmation letter is important to avoid delay and appointment reschedule.

APPLICATION SUBMISSION

Applicants should submit their ECOWAS passport and application requirements on Monday to Friday between 8:30 am to 4:30 pm except on public holidays in Lagos and Abuja.

VISA PROCESSING

Visa application process can take within 4 to 6 working days depending on the decision of the United Kingdom Consulate/Embassy.

COLLECTION

Collection time is between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm from Monday to Friday. Applicants will be alerted through SMS both when their application has been sent to the Embassy and when their passports arrive back for collection at the Application Center.

The United Kingdom visa applicants are advised to follow these steps in order to be certain even if they are granted or refused entry visas.