Biafra Sit At Home: Umahi reverses decision to take over shops – The Governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi have reversed his decision to take over shops of anyone in the state observing the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous people of Biafra, IPOB.

Recall that the governor in an earlier report threatened to take over any shop that refuse to open tomorrow May 31st, a day set aside by the separatist movement to mourn slain heroes of Biafra during the Nigerian civil war.

In a statement signed by Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Governor (Media and Publicity); the governor Umahi said “The Government of Ebonyi State has received several requests from some families and residents of the State, requesting that they would like to remain indoors on Monday, May 31, 2021, to organize private family prayers in honor of their loved ones who were murdered during the unfortunate civil war. Some of the people with this special request own shops in some of our markets across the state”.

“While as a government, we remain resolute in the protection of lives and property of Ebonyians and all residents of Ebonyi State, we are aware that it is the right of anyone to remain at home or go about his/her normal businesses in this regard”.

“Following the foregoing, the Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE who is highly in touch with the people has directed that those who may wish to remain at home with their shop(s) locked should neither be penalized, nor their shop(s) seized as it is their constitutional right while the rights of those who may wish to go about their normal businesses should not be infringed upon as it is equally their constitutional right”.

“He has also directed security agencies to do everything possible to maintain law and order in the entire Ebonyi State while maintaining the ban of any procession and gathering of any kind throughout the state”.