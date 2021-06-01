Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Install NASIM Npower Biometrics Software on Your Device – Note that is article is strictly for Npower Batch C Applicants whose profile has successful screen for verification and needed to do a finger print capturing. Please ignore if your profile has not been verified.

How to know if your profile has been verified, you have to login to NASIM PORTAL

Read also:









This article will help you reduce your stress of going to the Npower portal before you do finger print capturing because of the slow loading of the portal

Before you can do the npwoer biometrics with your mobile phone of PC, you will require to install and application if your device does not already have it. The application can be install via the link below.

https://nasimsbiometric.blob.core.windows.net/enrollment/Publish.htm