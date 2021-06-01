Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

JAMB extends registration for UTME/DE by two weeks – As registration for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Direct Entry (DE) closed last Saturday, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has granted a two-week waiver for candidates who failed to complete their registration processes.

Under this period which begins on Monday, May 31 to June 15, candidates in this category are to “visit any of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offices (including JAMB owned Professional Test Centres, PTCs) across the nation to complete their registration.”

The board’s Head of Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known in a statement he released Monday morning.

The statement which said: “Due to time constraints within the window available to JAMB on the Annual National Examinations Timetable, further extension of the registration period is not feasible”, explained that: “nevertheless, the Board is desirous of availing every prospective candidate the opportunity to still participate in the 2021 registration exercise.”

“All prospective candidates with genuine proof(s) of failed efforts to register before the closing date, are to between Monday 31st May and 15th June 2021, visit any of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board offices (including JAMB owned Professional Test Centres, PTCs) across the nation to: obtain at no cost, and complete a Form which is being made available to candidates with genuine reasons for missing the registration”, the statement said.

They are also to “submit (for the Reading Test and the Application), a certified Bank Draft of N4,000 only in favour of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and obtain a signed duplicate copy from the office.

“Submit the completed form with a recent passport photograph at the same office of collection.

“Collect a copy of the Reading Test; await further directives through the registered phone number and Public Service Announcement through 9 pm NTA Network NEWS as soon as the screening is completed.”

It read further: “Accordingly, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board reiterates that: “There is no registration for 2021 UTME/DE without a properly obtained NIN which has to be verified/validated by NIMC.

“Anyone who submits another application after having successfully registered during the earlier registration period will have the two attempts disqualified.

“Any false claim will attract severe sanctions, including forfeiture of the deposited Bank Draft, cancellation of application(s), prosecution, etc.

“Due to the fact that some parents and school proprietors have been found to mislead candidates for illicit gains and personal aggrandisement, the Board advises all to allow each candidate to personally go through the process.

“JAMB does not tolerate the involvement of any third party or group in the registration process.”