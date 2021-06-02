N-Power Tax volunteers 2021 Guide – www.npower.gov.ng/n-tax.html

N-Power Tax volunteers 2021 Guide | www.npower.gov.ng/n-tax.html – Are you ready to know about N-Power Tax volunteers? You’ll see the guide on how to become an N-tax volunteer corp at www.npower.gov.ng/n-tax.html.

If you want to know how more about Npower Tax, kindly make sure that you calm down to read every information on this page.

What is N-power Tax?

N-power Tax is meant to encourage non-compliant and partially compliant taxpayers to come clean and declare and pay their appropriate tax due to the Federal government.

You can keep reading to see more about about N-Tax below:

The N-Power community tax liaison officers will have the following key responsibilities which will include answering online inquiries, customer management, creating awareness of tax compliance.

What’s Npower Tax selection preference?

Below are all the selection preferences you’ll need to note about Npower tax. If you abide by the selection preference, you’ll be successful in your application.

See the selection Preferences below:

→ Unemployed graduates or non graduates

→ Currently Unemployed and looking for latest Jobs

→ Must be a graduate (Bachelors or Higher National Diploma)

→ Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps Programme

→ Aged 18-35

→ Selection Preference Disciplines: Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma (HND) in Economics, Law, Finance, Psychology and other allied disciplines in the social sciences.

Knowledge and experience:

EssentialYou must have Good knowledge of Microsoft office tools

Good written and spoken English

Good phone etiquette

Excellent Analytical and Diagnostic aptitude

Desirable: knowledge of tax laws and administration in Nigeria

Recruitment opportunities for all Npower Tax volunteers

Here, we’ve lister all the jobs available for anyone who wants to join npower Nigeria tax programme. You can see the jobs below:

Ultimately, N-Power Tax volunteers can aspire to a life-long career in finance or allied fields. Possible destinations include:

Tax Assessor/ Collector.

Financial Analyst

Tax Auditor

Legal and Compliance Manager

Accountant

