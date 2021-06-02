Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigeria’s Food delivery business to hit $10bn by 2025 – The nation’s food-delivery industry is projected to grow to a $10 billion market by 2025, according to Statistica.

Riding on the back of the projection, coupled with the ban by the Lagos government on bike transportation, Gokada Rides Limited, initially a ride-hailing firm, is bolstering its e-commerce and food delivery business with an app to lure users in Africa’s biggest economy.

The startup diversified into last-mile delivery and logistics last year after Lagos state banned motorbike-taxi services. Gokada also plans to re-introduce its bike transportation in Ogun and Oyo states, where they are still allowed to operate.

Gokada joins rival Jumia Technologies AG in tapping a market where global giants such as Amazon.com Inc. have yet to make inroads. Gokada Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Goel is keen to emulate the success of Southeast Asian e-commerce giants Gojek and Grab Holdings Inc. in Nigeria.

Gojek and Grab offer consumers a wide array of services on the back of their bike delivery platforms, from ride-hailing to food delivery to e-commerce, Goel said in an email.

“This is exactly what Gokada does as well,” Goel said. “We are excited by what Gokada has the potential to become in Africa.”

The tech startup was initially founded to ferry passengers through the congested motor ways of Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Still, it will have to contend with Jumia, which serves clients globally and was the pioneer in the Nigerian market.