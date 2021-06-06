Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: Popular cleric T.B. Joshua dies at 57 – Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Joshua popularly known as Prophet TB Joshua is dead.

The church in a statement on Sunday morning confirmed his demise.

He was born on June 12, 1963.

In a message on its verified Facebook page titled “PROPHET TB JOSHUA – JUNE 12th 1963 to JUNE 5th 2021, the church said: “Surely the Sovereign LORD does nothing without revealing his plan to his servants the prophets.” – Amos 3:7

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

“As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it.

“Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

“The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

“Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: ‘Watch and pray.’

“One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.”