POLAC Interview shortlist 2020/2021 for 8th Regular Course – This is to inform all candidates who applied for Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) Post UTME Screening form that the POLAC LIST OF 8TH REGULAR COURSE INVITED CANDIDATES FOR SCREENING AND INTERVIEW for 2019/2020 Session is out – VIEW FULL LIST HERE!

The candidates whose names appear in this publication were successful in the selection examination of the 8th Regular Course of the Degree Programme of Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano held on 17th September, 2020.

They are invited to appear for interview before the Selection Board in Four batches as scheduled below:

Following a resolution of the stakeholders meeting at the office of the Honourable Minister, Ministry of Police Affairs (MPA) in Abuja, the Commandant, CP. Lawal Tanko Jimeta wishes to inform the candidates, parents/guardians and the general public that new dates for the conduct of 8thRegular Selection Screening in to the Nigeria Police Academy is fixed. Candidates are to attend the Selection Board as follows:

Batch One : Saturday 19th – Friday 25th June, 2021

Adamawa Bauchi Borno FCT, Abuja Ekiti Kogi Kwara Lagos Ogun Ondo Osun Oyo

Batch Two : Saturday 26th – Friday 02nd July, 2021

Abia Anambra Benue Ebonyi Enugu Gombe Imo Jigawa Kano Kastina Kebbi Nasarawa

Batch Three : Saturday 03rd – Friday 09th July, 2021

Akwa Ibom Bayelsa Cross River Delta Edo Kaduna Niger Plateau Rivers Sokoto Taraba Yobe Zamfara

PLEASE STILL NOTE:

Parents/Guardians will not be allowed in to the Academy. Candidates who fail to report a day after reporting dates for their respective batch will not be allowed to attend the interview. Candidates will first undergo screening exercises which involve credentials screening, medical tests and physical features among others. Candidates must bring along the originals and photocopies of the following documents: Academic certificates/statements of result and testimonials for primary and secondary schools (Junior and Senior). Birth Certificate (preferable) or Declaration of Age. Proof of Local Government of origin duly signed by the Chairman of the Local Government or Attestation obtained from Police Officers from the same State of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) and above.

In this case, the officer must indicate his formation/unit, appointment, contact address, phone numbers and e-mail address. The officer must also affix his/her formation/unit stamp and sign

Original UTME (JAMB) result slip 2020 and evidence of choosing POLAC as first choice (Change of Institution Printout Form). Police Academy examination forms downloaded from the Internet. Candidates are to bring along second copy of their postcard signed by the Supervisor or the Assistant Supervisor of the Centre where they sat for the selection examination. g. Proof of choosing Police Academy as First Choice Candidates who fail to bring along with them the documents listed above will be disqualified. Any alteration on the documents will attract out right disqualification. Candidates are to also bring the following items: Two blue shorts and Two white T Shirts. A pair of white canvass shoes and 2 pairs of white socks. Facemask Toiletries. Sufficient money for Feeding, transport to and from Wudil. Scratch Cards for WAEC and/or NECO or NABTEB results for online verification of results. All and sundry are warned that no correspondence of any form will be entertained in respect of the candidates or the selection process. While assuring the candidates, their parents/guardians of transparent screening, and that the earlier released invited candidates list was not tampered with, the Commandant advised the parents/guardians to be wary of scammers and not to offer any kind of financial incentive or otherwise to anybody in desperation of securing admission for their wards.

Signed:

Deputy Registrar Academic.