Chevron Graduate Program recruitment portal for 2021

They are looking for graduates who:

Completed their undergraduate degree

graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree

have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Course of Study

Social Sciences

Law

Finance

Mathematics

Statistics

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Metallurgical Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Geology

Geophysics

Roles Available

Trainee Commercial Adviser

Trainee Production Engineers

Trainee Reservoir Engineers

Human Resource Analyst

Trainee Well Engineers

Trainee Discipline Engineers

Trainee Project Engineers

Trainee Production Geologists

Trainee Geophysicist

How To Apply to the chevron Graduate Programme

Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the chevron Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.

We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.

Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.

Depending on your chosen path, you’ll participate in a two- to five-year development programme. This will include two or three rotations that combine on-the-job learning with formal training opportunities.

You’ll be given stimulating, hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to familiarise yourself with our company values.

Note:

Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.

Warning!:

Chevron Graduate Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.

Chevron Graduate recruitment 2021 Application portal opens soon.

Note: This post is currently going to be updated soon. If you need updat from us, kindly comment below.