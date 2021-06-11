Chevron Graduate Program recruitment portal for 2021

Chevron Graduate Program recruitment 2021 Form is what this page is about. You can Apply for chevron graduates trainee job vacancies from http://careers.chevron.com/find-a-job/nigeria OR Apply here!
Let’s show you how to get chevron Nigeria graduate recruitment form this year.
Just keep reading so you can find out more. You’ll find out about how to join other fresh graduates at chevron Nigeria.
Discover the advantages of the chevron Graduate Programme. Learn more about applying and the opportunities that await you.
They are looking for graduates who:
- Completed their undergraduate degree
- graduated with a minimum 2:1 (Second Class Upper) degree
- have completed their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.
Course of Study
- Social Sciences
- Law
- Finance
- Mathematics
- Statistics
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Metallurgical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Geology
- Geophysics
Roles Available
- Trainee Commercial Adviser
- Trainee Production Engineers
- Trainee Reservoir Engineers
- Human Resource Analyst
- Trainee Well Engineers
- Trainee Discipline Engineers
- Trainee Project Engineers
- Trainee Production Geologists
- Trainee Geophysicist
How To Apply to the chevron Graduate Programme
Whether you join the Technical or Commercial Functions area of the chevron Graduate Programme, you will receive unparalleled formal training that will enhance your career.
We’ve designed the programme to give remarkable candidates like you the business knowledge and training you’ll need to become a future leader.
Right from the start, you’ll embark on a comprehensive Onboarding Programme that systematically exposes you to all areas of the organisation.
Depending on your chosen path, you’ll participate in a two- to five-year development programme. This will include two or three rotations that combine on-the-job learning with formal training opportunities.
You’ll be given stimulating, hands-on roles, and have the opportunity to familiarise yourself with our company values.
Note:
Applicants who do not meet the above requirement will be regretted. Please be aware that multiple applications will be disqualified and candidate regretted.
Warning!:
Chevron Graduate Trainee recruitment programme is currently not yet available, kindly note that the form is Free.
Chevron Graduate recruitment 2021 Application portal opens soon.
Note: This post is currently going to be updated soon. If you need updat from us, kindly comment below.
Please keep me posted
*GOOD DAY MA/SIR*
Have you had about *LAVITA RICCA INVESTMENT* ? am not talking about MMM or Ponzi SCHEME
lavita is a matrix system which give you DOUBLE of your CAPITAL back in (45 min) after registration
LAVITA PACKAGES
₦10,000——–₦20,000❌❌❌
₦20,000——–₦40,000
₦40,000——–₦80,000
₦50,000——–₦100,000
₦100,000——₦200,000
₦200,000——₦400,000
₦400,000——₦800,000
₦800,000——₦1,600,000
₦1,000,000—₦2,000,000
NOTE: we credit your account after 45min after registeration.
INTRODUCTION
Lavita Ricca International is a company duely registered under the Coporate Affairs Commission of Nigeria and certified fraud free to do business in Nigeria by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This is a Nigerian network marketing company founded by Mr. Ifeanyi Alex Monye with it’s Head Quarter’s. The company takes pride in the fact that it stands out amongst other network marketing companies. It has the best compensation plan, affordable and effective services, systems that keeps her customers coming back for more. When you join this company, you get more than their outstanding services.
CONTACT NAME:- ELIZABETH TINA
HOT LINE:+2349036369810
ITS SIMPLE HERE !!!!!!!
We trade with hard currency here like bit coin we make 3tripple of your donation and send you you two part and we benefit one part Example if you invest with 20k within 45mins we make profit of 60k then send 40k to you then profit 20k. This is not mmm where they merge people to donate for each other
You pay directly to us and we credit you directly.
https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=2349036369810&text=Am_in_interested_in_lavita_ricca_investment_how_do_i_register
Note:you get credited in less than 45mins.
CHAT US-UP IF INTEREST FILL YOUR FORM AND START EARNING
NOTE: You can finish reading this and decide not to take the necessary actions, but the next time you want to complain about not having money, just know that you are on your own problem. ? ? ?
Pls update me.
Best regards