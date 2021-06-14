What is know your customer (kyc) in Nigerian Banks – The term know your customer is used to extract basic and sensitive information about customers especially their source of income, it may also be used for other non-banking sector but this article is for the purpose of KYC as it relates to banking.
Banks in Nigeria are mandated by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to have some level of information about their customers and nature of their business, with its circular dated 18th January 2013, the CBN mandated a three tier level of KYC for all banks accounts in Nigeria.
Consequently, all bank accounts operating in Nigeria falls under tier one, tier two and tier three. This policy is very sensitive for checking fraud, money laundry and financial crimes. In the event of a financial crime, these information will be required by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to track and prosecute offenders.
This is why Nigerian banks strictly require a complete documentation from customers in order to adhere to the policy and also protect themselves and customers from legal issues.
The attached is the full circular from CBN on its policy for a three tier KYC.
