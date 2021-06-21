Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NALDA to assist farmers in six states with tractors – As farmers prepared for the 2021 wet season farming, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) has promised that it is ready to provide tractors for farmers to boost food security in the country.

A statement signed by the Project Manager, Engr. Dennis Wallat Dateer at the weekend said the tractors would be provided for farmers in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Katsina and Niger States respectively.

It could be recalled that President Buhari while resuscitating NALDA saddled it with the mandate of harnessing the full potentials of the vast arable lands in Nigeria, empowering small holder and large Scale farmers and mechanize, support the drive for Food and Fiber security while assisting in diversifying the nation’s economy, improving household incomes and enhancing revenue mobilization and generation nationwide.

The agency has also engaged in dry season farming of rice in some pilot States of Adamawa, Niger, Yobe, Taraba and Bauchi, saying farmers were trained on dry season farming of which they were not used to and we are expecting harvest in the coming weeks.