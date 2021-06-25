Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Gtbank Training Complex Dedicated to Memory of Co-founder Tayo Aderinokun – An 8-storey training complex has been opened in Abeokuta, Ogun State, by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) in honour of its late co-founder, Mr Tayo Aderinokun.

Mr Aderinokun, born in 1955, was one of Africa’s most influential and renowned bankers. His passion for excellence, entrepreneurial acumen and dedication to service led to his co-founding of GTBank in 1990.

He became the Managing Director of the Bank in August 2002, leading it to the enviable position of one of Nigeria’s best managed financial institutions until his passing on Tuesday, June 14, 2011.

To keep his memory alive, the financial institution built the complex with 105 ensuite residential rooms, half a dozen lecture halls, two fully equipped libraries, an amphitheatre and a banking hall with 24 teller terminals amongst other facilities.

The complex, named Tayo Plaza, was commissioned on Thursday, June 24, 2021, and according to the management, all entrants to the bank will now undergo an intensive screening and extensive onboarding programme on delivering the best customer experience in financial services.

Speaking at the unveiling of the facility, the MD/CEO of GTBank, Mr Segun Agbaje, said, “Through our new training complex, we will continue to nurture and empower young people to think critically and break new grounds in excellence.”

Renowned for its forward-thinking approach to financial services and customer engagement, GTBank was recently ranked Africa’s Most Admired Finance Brand in the 10th-anniversary rankings of Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands, the pre-eminent survey and ranking of the Top 100 admired brands in Africa.

In 2020, the lender was awarded the Best Bank in Nigeria by Euromoney Magazine for a record-extending tenth time and the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award for its swift reaction in responding to the COVID-19 crisis and for addressing the impact of the pandemic on its customers and communities.