Kemi Adeosun: Court ruling have ‘vindicated me and many Nigerians abroad’ – Kemi Adeosun, Former Minister of Finance has said the court ruling over her NYSC exemption certificate scandal is a vindication for her and other Nigerians abroad who are held back under similar conditions.

Financial Watch recalls that Adeosun resigned after several backlashes that followed the revelation that she didn’t serve the mandatory one year in the NYSC scheme.

On Wednesday, Taiwo Taiwo, a judge at the federal high court in Abuja, said she cannot suffer any penalty due to her lack of NYSC certificate.

Reacting, Adeosun issued a statement saying, “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister,” Adeosun said.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained, and I am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation”.