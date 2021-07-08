NDLEA releases final list of shortlisted candidates – The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has released the second batch of Narcotic Assistant (NASS) list of successful candidates for the 2019 recruitment exercise and the updated final list for the Narcotic Officer cadre – View final list here!

A statement made available to newsmen, on Wednesday, by the NDLEA Director of Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said that candidates on the updated list of Narcotic Officer cadre are to report for training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos in Plateau State on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Babafemi said those on the 2nd batch list of successful candidates for the Narcotic Assistant cadre are to report at the Academy on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and that, both lists have been published on the Agency’s website: www.ndlea.gov.ng

The statement said, “all successful candidates (Narcotic Officers and Assistants) are to report at NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos with the original and photocopy of credentials and NDLEA online application reference slip, four copies of colour passport photograph without cap/hat.”

Successful candidates, the statement said “should come with writing materials, three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue shorts (without stripes), two pairs of white and black socks and two pairs of pure black canvas trainers (rubber type not acceptable).

“They are to also come along with two white bedsheets and pillowcases, two black trousers and white long sleeve shirt, one blanket (grey or army green colour), two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears with shoes, bucket, cutlasses, brooms to be purchased on arrival as well as two black cloth facemasks.”

Babafemi said all successful candidates must at all times observe COVID-19 protocols and those who fail to report by 6 pm on Tuesday 28th September 2021 will be disqualified.

The third batch of successful candidates for the Narcotic Assistant cadre would be released in due course, he said.

How to Check NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test Results

Read below guide carefully and learn how to check your NDLEA Recruitment Aptitude Test results online.

Candidates who sat for the aptitude test examinations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency are to follow the steps below to access their scores online.

Step One: Candidates are to check the results from their registered emails on emplug.

Open your Gmail or Yahoo email and check your inbox or Spam box for an email containing your aptitude test results.

Step Two: Candidates are to check online through the NDLEA official portal for their results.

Visit https://www.ndlea.gov.ng to access your result online.