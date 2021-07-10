My DeFi Pet (DPET) token price up by 214.6% as NFTs booms – Despite the bearish sentiment seen in Bitcoin and major altcoins like Binance coin (BNB), Ethereum (ETH) and Doge coin, the Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment of the cryptocurrency market have been on a role lately; NFTs tokens such as Auxie Infinity, Render Token (RNDR) and Flow tokens have seen a double digit price increase in the past 7days. Another NFT token which have caught the attention of crypto traders is My DeFi Pet (DPET) token which is up by 214.6% in the past 7days.

My DeFi Pet is a virtual pet game that combines DeFi, collectibles and your own personality; My DeFi Pet is operated on Supported Network including Binance Smart Chain and KardiaChain.

According to My DeFi Pet whitepaper; “My DeFi Pet” revolves around a core loop of engaging gaming activities such as collecting, breeding, evolving, battling with, and trading/socializing for pets. We use the concept of Season to break down the game progress into smaller parts. This mechanism complements our human tendency for short term rewards”

The DPET TOKENS is the native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of My DeFi Pet, a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of My DeFi Pet, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform.

Why DEPT token price is increasing

The DEPT token is a low marketcap token with a current valuation of $23million as at the time of writing this report; the token have gained a whopping 79.0% in the past 24hrs alone and have increased by 214.6% the last 7days.

One of the reason for the DEPT token price increase is the interest generated by NFTs in recent days following more adoption of NFT auctions across real world industries such as sports, entertainment and visual artists.

Also, DEPT token is more than just an NFT project as they have been able to create virtual pet game that combines DeFi and collectibles; as a result of strong fundamentals and use-cases, DEPT token is currently trending on Coingecko for a few hours today and is currently seating as number three in most searched coin in one of the biggest crypto data aggregator, Coingecko.

How to buy My DeFi Pet (DPET) token

My DeFi Pet (DPET) token is currently developing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum network making the token available on PancakeSwap and Uniswap which are the two top decentralized exchanges in the world.

The DEPT token can also be traded on at least two centralized exchanges like Mexc Global and Bibox exchange, more exchanges are expected to trade the token soon.

Is My DeFi Pet (DPET) token a good buy right now?

The token have a market cap of about $23million according to data obtained from Coingecko making it one of the best low-cap altcoins that have the potential for massive gains. Depending on your risk appetite, it is always a smart move to wait for a little correction after a token makes massive gains as early holders will definitely take profit at some point.

Disclaimer

This article is for information purposes only and should not be taken as a financial advice, consult your financial advisers for professional financial advice.