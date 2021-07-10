Safer BSC projects in sight as Immunefi partners for bug bounties – Binance Smart Chain, a fork of the Ethereum blockchain known for its low transaction fees and projects vulnerable to all kinds of exploits is partnering with Immunefi, a security service outfit that specialized in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects for bug bounties.

Financial Watch gathered according to a release issued on Friday, Immunefi will work in collaboration with BSC to improve the security of projects on the Binance chain. As part of the partnership, ethical hackers who take part in a campaign to discover vulnerabilities in BSC-based projects will earn rewards.

As a security outfit, Immunefi has reportedly paid more than $3 million in bug bounties to ethical hackers. Major BSC protocols such as PancakeSwap, DODO, and Zapper among others are already deploying the company’s bug bounty program to uncover vulnerabilities in their code.

Detailing the typical payment process for bug bounties, Mitchell Amador, CEO of Immunefi told Cointelegraph: “Yes, bounties are paid in crypto. Payment in USDC and USDT is common, but many projects also pay bounties in their own token,” adding:

“The value of the bounty is typically pegged to USD and the conversion rate computed at the time the bounty is paid. Payment in native tokens is a major new standard in crypto, since it lets the size of bug bounties scale with the value of a project’s token.”

For Amador DeFi requires proactive security measures are necessary to ensure that DeFi becomes the future of finance.

According to the company, incentivizing smart contract code auditing via bug bounties improves the security of the crypto space beyond the usual code verification and auditing protocols.

The news likely marks another significant investment in improving quality assurance on the BSC. Back in May, blockchain forensics firm CipherTrace was brought in to track high-risk fund transfers on the network.

BSC’s emergence as a major DeFi hub at the start of the year also brought with it several security challenges as the hacks and exploits that were common in the Ethereum space also began happening on the Binance chain.

Back in April, Financial Watch reported that flash loan attacks, as well as other DeFi hacks and exploits, had totaled $285 million since 2019. Since April, these incidents have only increased with PancakeBunny suffered a massive flash loan attack that saw its native token price plummet 90%.