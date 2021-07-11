African Enterprise Initiative seeks support for Nigerian startups

July 11, 2021 Sam Gabriel
African Enterprise Initiative seeks support for Nigerian startups – The African Enterprise Initiative is set to mobilise capitalist in the six geopolitical zones of the country as part of efforts to support small businesses.

The Founder Nicky Okoye Foundation, Dr. Nicky Okoye disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo in Abuja, recentl, stating that the capitalist will be sought from the six geographical location of the country for proper monitoring of the fund after disbursement.

Okoye said it has never been done on this scale where instead of foreign donor the foundation is sourcing for local donors to contribute to raising startup businesses.

“Nigerians are hardworking people he said, but the challenge has always been capital. What they need is access to capital, to sustainable creation of jobs and the need to develop the entrepreneurship capacity of the people,” he noted.

Responding, Adebayo said this initiative is geared towards capacity building and producing of access to global market for Nigerian businesses at all level with special emphasis on MSMEs for women youths and the elderly.




