Fidelity Bank releases seven-point agenda for strategic growth – The new management of Fidelity Bank Plc has embarked on a seven-point agenda aimed at strategic growth and exspansion.

Financial Watch gathered in a statement made at the weekend, the chief executive officer/managing director of Fidelity Bank, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, explained that the agenda focused on brand architecture, brand building and refresh, talent development and transformation and regulatory compliance.

According to Onyeali-Ikpe, the bank intends to embark on an innovation drive through the implementation of new processes and techniques.

The bank, she stressed, is also executing fresh ideas to ensure continuous process improvement, reduce cost to serve, increase competitiveness, improve brand recognition and value, build new partnerships and relationships, drive turnover, and increase profitability.

“We are embarking on brand refresh with the aim to increase top-of-mind awareness of the Fidelity brand by external and internal stakeholders. Workforce transformation to create a future readily supported by a high performing and empowered workforce.

“This will be achieved by deepening the skills and competencies of staff across the bank, entrenching a culture of high performance, and embedding new ways of working in the bank. Similarly, our service excellence is intended to build brand loyalty through personalised and seamless customer experience delivery. This is already underway with the award-winning virtual assistant IVY,” she explained.