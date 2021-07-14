NAF begins 2021 recruitment for direct short service cadets – The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced applications for the recruitment of graduates for 2921 Direct Short Service Cadets (DSSC) programme.

Financial Watch gathered in a statement on its official Facebook page, NAF said online registration will begin on July 26 and end on August 30 2021.

It says interested applicants are to apply online at https://airforce.mil.ng/

Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 30 — but age requirement for medical consultants is between 25 and 40 years, while chaplains and/or imams must be between 20 and 32 years.

All candidates are expected to possess a local government area attestation, a passport photograph, and means of identification such as driver’s licence, national identification number, or international passport.

Applicants are to possess a minimum of second class upper division with five credits in related course of study; discharge certificate/letter of exemption from NYSC, and certificate of full registration with their respective statutory professional bodies in Nigeria.

The application is open to 22 broad professions, which include aircraft engineering, armament technology, operations, communications, information and space technology, logistics, works and services, air intelligence, and administration.

Others are air provost, public relations, legal services, education, chaplain, imams, music, personnel services, account and budget, and professionals allied to medicine.

NAF noted that the online registration is free of charge and computer literacy will be an advantage, adding that successful applicants will be invited for selection board interview exercises through the registration portal.