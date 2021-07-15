GTBank Appoints First Female MD, Mrs Miriam Olusanya

Guaranty Trust Bank Appoints First Female MD, Mrs Miriam Olusanya – Guaranty Trust Bank has announced the appointment of Mariam Olusanya as Managing Director.

This is according to a notice signed by the company’s secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX).

Olusanya has over 20 years experience cutting across Transaction Services, Treasury, Assets and Liability Management.

She joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1998 and has been in charge of managing the bank’s foreign currency balance sheet, asset and liability position, as well as money market, foreign currency and bonds trading.

From Ocober 2004-May 2012 she was a Treasurer at the bank. In May 2012, she was appointed Head, Wholesale Banking division.

Olusanya graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) with a Bachelors degree in Pharmacy and obtained a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) (majoring in Finance and Accounting) from the University of Liverpool.

Mrs. Olusanya serves as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited. She is also a member of the Financial Markets Sub Committee of the Bankers’ Committee, the primary interactive policy platform made up of the Central Bank of Nigeria and banks.

Mrs. Olusanya was the Group Treasurer and Head, Wholesale Banking Division, responsible for balance sheet and financial markets activities of the Bank and its African subsidiaries, Corporate Finance as well as Investor Relations.

Mrs. Olusanya joined GTBank as an Executive Trainee and rose through the ranks until her appointment as Executive Director in 2018, a position she held until her appointment as Managing Director.

The banking subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank Limited will be governed by a board of directors comprising, Mr Ibrahim Hassan as chairman of the board, Mrs Miriam Olusanya as managing director, Mr Jide Okuntola as deputy managing director, Mr Haruna Musa as executive director, Mr Olabode Agusto as an independent non-executive director, Ms Imoni Akpofure and Mrs Victoria Adefala as independent non-executive directors.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc would be governed by a board of directors comprising of Mr Sola Oyinlola as chairman of the board and Mr Segun Agbaje as the group chief executive officer, Mr Adebanji Adeniyi as executive director, Mrs Cathy Echeozo as non-executive director, Mr Suleiman Barau and Mrs Helen Bouygues as independent non-executive directors

All the appointments had been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Group