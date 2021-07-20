Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, Cathie Wood Will Discuss Bitcoin Live at B Word Event – Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood will be featured speakers at the Bitcoin event “The B Word,” which will feature a live discussion between the three focused on how Bitcoin is perceived by the mainstream.

The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 21. It will feature a live discussion with Musk, Dorsey, and Wood.

Musk and Dorsey initially agreed to have a discussion about Bitcoin at The ₿ Word event in June. Dorsey tweeted to Musk at the time: “Let’s you and I have a conversation at the event. You can share all your curiosities.”

According to the event website, “The ₿ Word is a Bitcoin-focused initiative that aims to demystify and destigmatize mainstream narratives about Bitcoin, explain how institutions can embrace it, and raise awareness around areas of the network that need support.”

The event is hosted by the Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders.

The topics of discussion include demystifying Bitcoin, Bitcoin as a tool for economic empowerment (live discussion), supporting the developer ecosystem, securing the Bitcoin network, regulating bitcoin, and preserving the Bitcoin ethos.

The event will feature presentations from Adam Jonas (Chaincode Labs), Conor Okus (Square Crypto), Hester Peirce (SEC), Hong Fang (Okcoin), John Pfeffer (Pfeffer Capital), Lyn Alden (Lyn Alden Investment Strategy), Nic Carter (Castle Island Ventures), Dr. Neha Narula (MIT Digital Currency Initiative), Peter McCormack (What Bitcoin Did Podcast), Phillip Gradwell (Chainalysis Inc.), Sam Korus (ARK Invest), Steve Lee (Square Crypto), and more.