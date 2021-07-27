InComm Payments Partners With Convey Health for OTC Services – InComm Payments is teaming up with Convey Health Solutions to offer wider access to over-the-counter (OTC) services to its health plan associates. The collaboration between the two firms will make use of Miramar, Convey’s Medicare enrollment software that serves as an end-to-end OTC benefits tool.

With Miramar, OTC benefits are processed via mail order, benefit card and flex wallet programs, according to a Tuesday (July 27) press release.

InComm Executive Vice President Brian Parlotto said the company will work with Convey to increase their market penetration “through the acceptance of OTC Network benefits.”

“Our program incentivizes individual care, supporting health plans by improving members’ long-term health and overall experience, and we are continuously taking steps to expand member access to health care products,” Parlotto said.

This latest endeavor builds on and grows InComm Healthcare, the company’s payments platform that offers perks to members such as “health plan-sponsored benefit and incentive dollars” that can be used for OTC medications, vitamins and more from the merchants in its network.

InComm’s OTC system extends options for members, allowing them to shop online for eligible items, make purchases by phone or go in person to 65,000 brick-and-mortar locations.

Convey President of Supplemental Benefits Jonathan Starr said that the firm’s partnership with InComm Payments will give its health plan customers enhanced benefits. The partnership combines Convey’s own “purpose-built technology and concierge service” with InComm’s broad array of cutting-edge products, as well as its extensive community of merchants.

InComm administers benefits to “millions of health plan members through its OTC Network Product Suite” and aims to help its clients live healthy lifestyles by extending “wellness incentive cards” to help members stay engaged and active.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, InComm Payments seeks to offer the latest FinTech solutions via its end-to-end platform to help businesses across numerous industries grow. The company has been in business for 29 years, with a presence in over 30 countries, and has more than 500,000 points of distribution and 402 global patents.

InComm partnered in May with Visa to develop a new healthcare benefits solution called the Dual Network Benefits Card, which combines InComm’s closed-loop, UPC-restricted OTC Network and the open-loop Visa network into a new card for healthcare plans.