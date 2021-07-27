Splinterlands Raises $3.6M in Private Sale, Reaches 150K Players – NFT-based trading card game Splinterlands has just wrapped up the private sale of its upcoming Splintershards token, SPS. The sale hauled in $3.6 million from reputable investors.

Many leading crypto funds and notable firms participated in the private sale. These included Animoca Brands, Blockchain Founders Fund, QCP/QSN Ventures, Enjin, Polygon/Matic, Yield Guild Gaming (YGG), Gate.io, 3Commas Capital, Alpha Sigma Capital, Blockchain Founders Fund, AGE Global Fund, TechmeetsTrader, MVST:MG Fund, Black Dragon Capital, Sheesha Finance, Plutus VC, Bad Crypto Podcast, Altcoinbuzz, TeraBlock Capital, and Panda Capital.

Other than this, Shima Capital, Illuvium Capital, Baselayer Capital, Faculty Group, SMO Capital, Vendetta Capital, DAF Liquid Venture Fund (DACM), IBA, Youbi, AppWorks, Market Across, Banter Capital, Bonfire Union, Centrality, Pluto Digital, New Tribe Ventures, Faculty Group, Phoenix Fund, G1 Ventures were also present.

Individual influencers from the blockchain space who invested in the project include Cecilia Li, Ran Neuner, Founders of JennyDAO, Founder of Sandbox, CEO of Taiwan Mobile, Founder of Simplex, senior executives from various major crypto exchanges, and others.

SPS is a governance token built for the Splintershards Decentralized Autonomous Organization. The DAO is responsible for setting important game-related governance proposals. Users holding SPS can help make important decisions within the Splinterlands ecosystem. This is important for the platform’s sponsored tournament proposals, card balance updates, quests and other rewards, in-game battle balance changes, as well as emissions of Dark Energy Crystal (DEC) tokens.

Not just this, but the successful investment round also marks another milestone the project has crossed. Just recently, Splinterlands surpassed 150,000 registered user accounts on its platform. It attributes its fruitful success entirely to its innovative game, which uses NFT mechanics to help in user retention and rewards. This way players can play to earn and save progress on the immutable Hive ledger.

Dr. Jesse Reich, co-founder of Splinterlands, said regarding the company’s success:

Splinterlands has been pushing limits in crypto gaming for 3 years. We’ve played 60M games and sold out of four editions of cards. We’re reaching 100k registered users and breaking into new heights as we’ve completely sold out of land, and now a private token sale of our new governance token, Splintershards.

The token become available for public sale on Monday, July 27. Out of its total supply, only 6.6% has been reserved for the private sale. These tokens will be subject to a vesting period of 10 months, as the company aims to foster community ownership and collect a sufficient amount of funds to continue building Splinterlands.