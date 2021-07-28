Justin Sun Goes Back to School for a Research Project – The Founder and CEO of TRON — Justin Sun, is taking part in a research project at Central Party School. The prestigious school for higher education is known for training cadres of the Communist Party of China.

Justin Sun confirms this collaboration via his own Twitter post. In fact, he promises his support and commitment to the research project with the Chinese Academy of Governance. Additionally, he confirms that he is not planning to retire anytime soon.

According to a joint press release, Sun will be taking the role of deputy leader in a blockchain-based research project on social governance. Furthermore, the project was green-lit by the Central Party Committee.

The aim of this project is to consider and evaluate the advantages of blockchain within the sector of social governance. In addition, it will also explore more innovative applications. Meanwhile, renowned Chinese reporter — Colin Wu, believes that this is Sun’s way of building a good relationship with China’s ruling party.

To highlight, other members of this project include several notable members. These include members from the People’s Bank of China, scholars from CAICT, and the Central Cyberspace Administration. Besides them are also members from Tsinghua University, Peking University, and the China Information Association.

Interestingly, some members of the crypto community took Sun’s move of going back to school as a sign of retirement for the TRON CEO. However, Sun made it very clear that that is not his intention.

Regardless of his latest project, Sun has always been a very active member of the crypto community. He is constantly working to boost TRON and all cryptos. In particular, TRON became the first crypto organization to establish an office in El Salvador. Just like Elon Musk, he is very active in crypto’s Twitter space as well.