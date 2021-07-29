Radix announces that its ‘Olympia’ mainnet is now live – Today, the infamous platform for smart money Radix, announces the launch of its Radix Public Network mainnet called the “Olympia”. The Olympia release represents the next, deliberate step on the planned roadmap. They are bringing the world’s only “Single sign-On for Compliance”.

According to Radix, over the past four months, they have seen more than 400% growth in token holders and an 81% increase in market capitalization.

Through the release of Olympia, Radix achieves a significant development in the history of decentralized ledger computing. With more than 100 times efficiency compared to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Although it should be noted that this is not the first time Radix has shown a monumental gain. In April, the protocol has frequently received industry-wide recognition for “addressing the scalability trilemma better than anyone.”

In fact, Radix is equally known for consistently delivering on the world’s first roadmap-driven Decentralized Finance protocol. Piers Ridyard, CEO of Radix explained,

We have never wavered from our focus on the DeFi end game, a world of friction less financial applications with no barriers to competition. To get there requires a clear, roadmap-driven approach to protocol development and a deep understanding of how the traditional world of finance works. Today’s battles of DeFi are simply irrelevant since the real opportunity is mainstream adoption.

Apart from this, Radix aims to introduce its Instapass to the public too. It is a powerful service that enables 1-click compliance for any dApps. Accordingly, users will be able to provide the necessary information to meet regulatory requirements and share those credentials (with permission) to any dApp as necessary.

Lastly, Balder Bomans, a partner at Maven 11 said that crypto is truly “an economic revolution.” The Radix team understands that, and that is why they are now focused on the long game of DeFi. With the release of this mainnet, it will make Radix become a legitimate player in the crypto space.