Binance May Face Investigation in the $134 Million Money Laundering Case in India – Binance crypto exchange’s legal trouble has extended to India now. The world’s largest crypto exchange is under the scanner of the Indian anti-money laundering agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its role in the $134 million money laundering case, as per a report in Bloomberg.

The ED disclosed a money-laundering racket operated through Chinese betting apps that made use of cryptocurrencies to launder money. WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange acquired by Binance in 2019 was allegedly used for laundering a part of the $138 million.

Financial Watch had reported earlier that ED was examining the records for $38 million or 27.9 billion INR worth of cryptocurrencies transferred through WazirX which they alleged the exchange had no records for.