PupDoge makes history as first memecoin to raise $5m in presale – A memecoin called Pupdoge raised 15,000 BNB currently worth $4.9m within 24hrs, the presale took place on dxsale decentralized Launchpad making the project the first to raise such amount of fund for a memecoin project.

Pup Doge token is created on Binance Smart Chain with a total supply of one quadrillion and is scheduled to begin trading on pancakeswap August 1 with an initial market cap of $20m.

According to whitepaper, Pup Doge aims to become the most influential project in the world through decentralization. They are building blockchain projects of high quality, with audit, marketing and advertising, star endorsements, and a strong technical team.

Despite their token being a memecoin, pupdoge is also a platform that provides access to a multitude of other products such as blockchain gaming and NFTs.

Pup Doge token holders can also pledge their holdings into a yield farming pool under three options below:

1) The pledge cannot be withdrawn for 7 or 14 days, but the rewards earned can be withdrawn at any time. Pledge farms does not incur fees

2) Staking for 14 days will earn 20% more rewards than pledging for 7 days. Staking LP will earn 20% more rewards than staking single currency

3) If you have multiple stakes in the same pool, the time of the last pledge will be recalculated for 7 or 14 days.

Pup Doge is leveraging on the popularity of memecoins, Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Blockchain gaming in other to capture crypto traders in this surging second bull market.