Everything You Need to Know about 03 capital Credit Card Loans in Nigeria – Securing a loan from banks as a student or business owner is one of the most difficult things in Nigeria. From having to look for collateral and guarantors to the high interest and default rate, the bureaucracy is sure to make a U-turn when it comes to getting a loan.

One thing a lot of people do not realize however is that you can do far more with your credit cards than swiping or using it to shop online: you can actually secure loans on your credit cards. Surprising right? Now you know. This article would enlighten you on all you need to know about credit card loans.

Introduction to 03 Credit Card Loans

Credit card loans are flexible loans suitable to finance a diverse range of needs such as businesses, school fees and innumerable other things. Although this might sound crazy, it is true and highly convenient in that you do not need collateral. Basically, the credit card issuer loans you the money and you will be able to repay that loan at a later date while being charged at a certain interest.

As a startup for example, there are numerous expenses you have to account for including cost of equipment, buying raw materials and many more. Credit card loans therefore offers a much easier and faster application process than traditional bank loans and you can pay off your balance in each month.

At 03 cards, we offer credit card loans to our customers. Customers are availed the opportunity to select from our credit card loan types.

Type 1: Classic Credit Card which is accepted nationwide and has a credit limit of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (500,000)

Type 2: Platinum Credit Card which is also accepted nationwide and has a credit limit of One Million Naira (1,000,000)

Type 3: Prestige Credit Card also accepted nationwide and has a credit limit of One Million Five Hundred Thousand Naira (1,500,000)

These options are all accepted nationwide, have no bank account restriction and requires no security collateral.

BENEFITS OF 03 CREDIT CARD LOANS

Well, if you are still in doubt about credit card loans. Here are some benefits you should consider.

It’s easy and stress-free to get

03 Credit card loans are probably the easiest to come by. They are pre-approved and unsecured loans without collateral. You do not need any document or collateral to access them in as much as you can establish a good credit history on your card.

Speed and Flexibility

03 Credit card loans can literally be gotten with a snap of a finger. It is hassle at all and have no application or processing period. You do not have to wait endlessly as in securing traditional bank loans.

No guarantor

As stated earlier, you do not need someone to stand as a guarantor for you. You do not have to go through the endless stress of getting a tested and trusted person to stand as a surety for you.

Now that you know the many benefits of 03 credit card, don’t hesitate to take credit card loan to pay off that debt that school fees or finance your next vacation.

