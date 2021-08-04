XRP Price Analysis August 4: Price Breaks 2 Week Ascending Channel – XRP price has revived fairly well off its low set in late July. Prices have risen nearly 50% over the past two weeks as XRP struggles to break its major resistance zone of $0.77. Ripple has been battling the SEC over the last 8 months over a lawsuit regarding XRP being sold as a security or not. Despite this, XRP is still trading within the markets averages as other coins have had a lesser revival. The overall market is flashing signs that some type of bull trend is here after months of downtrending.

Over the last 2 weeks, XRP price has formed an ascending channel formation. Within the past day, price has fallen below this channel, breaking the bottom uptrend line. This is a short term bearish scenario as price has already fallen near -5%. At the time of writing, XRP is sitting on its minor support of $0.707.

If this support fails to hold, we can expect price to sweep to the major support of $0.669.

XRP Price Analysis: XRP/USDT 4 Hour Live Chart

Along with the minor support at $0.70 lies the 60MA. This MA has held price above for nearly 2 weeks. Breaking below this MA will surely confirm a short term downtrend is in place. If bulls manage to hold this MA, we should expect XRP to revive back to resistance found at $0.735. In the case XRP price clears this, the real battle for bulls sits at $0.77-$0.80. Breaking over this will launch XRP back to the $0.80-$1.00 range.

A hidden bullish divergence has been shown as the price made a higher low with strength making a lower low. This may indicate a bounce off the 60MA is soon to come.

RSI: While looking at the RSI, we can see it has just fallen below the 50 value. This is bearish sign unless strength can pull back above in a timely manner.

XRP Price Intraday Analysis

Spot rate: $0.707

Trend: Bullish

Volatility: Medium

Support: $0.707

Resistance: $0.735

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.