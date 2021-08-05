Voyager Token (VGX) has stayed bullish above 20% in the past 24 hours – In the past 24-hours, the Voyager Token (VGX) cryptocurrency price has momentarily jumped on a bullish trend above 20%. However, this uptrend momentum of the VGX token has put Voyager on a more positive profile within the crypto world.

Regarding the Voyager Token’s current status, the 20% upward movement was well received. In fact, it has made a massive change to the VGX highs and lows pattern. Hence, this shows that VGX is on the verge of gaining mainstream popularity and traction than before.

Precisely, VGX’s price is now trading at $3.30, with a 24-hour trading volume of $8,873,314 at the time of writing, according to Coinmarketcap. Likewise, Voyager presently ranks as the 91st token on the growing list of cryptocurrencies.

In addition, in terms of volatility, Voyager Token had about 5.32%, 5.32%, and 5.32% respectively in the last week, last month, and last quarter. As a matter of fact, the above-mentioned volatility measures and indicates the extreme volatility of financial assets.

Considering how rapidly VGX is moving, it is worth mentioning that there is a high chance that it will surpass many digital assets in terms of price. This could come true if the VGX token maintains its current surge.

