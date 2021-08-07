Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Moves $1.78B Transactions in the last hour – Bitcoin (BTC) whales have swiftly moved a huge amount of BTC transactions within a space of 1 hour. As a result, the flagship crypto Bitcoin price pushes towards nearing a new all-time high (ATH).

Notably, the whales mainly performed a series of four massive transactions amounting to over 41,671 BTC worth $1.78 billion. In series, the transactions were 10,400.90 BTC, 10,415.93 BTC, 10,424.42 BTC, and 10,430.15 BTC respectively.

Anonymously, all the transactions were eventually sent from one unknown wallet to another during that time. However, this shows that the leading crypto Bitcoin is gradually recovering from its May bearish and downtowns sensation towards a more bullish level.

Aside from this, crypto whales also never sleep from watching Bitcoin price movements as they keep trading to continue to push their BTC holdings portfolio. As per Santiment, investors that are currently holding BTC ranging from 100 to 10,000 have increased rapidly since June, this year.

Bitcoin addresses that hold 100 to 10,000 BTC currently own 49.11% of the total Bitcoin supply, and they’re still very near the [all-time high] of 49.18% made just last week. This key group of whales is one of our most solid indicators to watch.

At press time, Bitcoin price is $43,627.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $42,747,560,543, according to Coingecko.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.