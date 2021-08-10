Binance to List Mina (MINA) and Raydium (RAY) in the Innovation Zone – Binance have announced it will list Mina (MINA) and Raydium (RAY) in the Innovation Zone and will open trading for MINA/BTC, MINA/BNB, MINA/BUSD, MINA/USDT, RAY/BNB, RAY/BUSD and RAY/USDT trading pairs at 2021-08-10 06:00 AM (UTC).

Users can now start depositing MINA and RAY in preparation for trading and Withdrawals for MINA and RAY will open at 2021-08-11 06:00 AM (UTC).

Note: The withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can view the actual status of withdrawals on the withdrawal page.

MINA and RAY Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

What is Mina (MINA)?

Mina is a layer-1 blockchain protocol built to curtail computational requirements in order to run dApps more efficiently. The size of the Mina blockchain is designed to remain constant at 22kb, regardless of growth in usage. MINA is the native utility token of the platform and is used for network transactions, staking rewards, and block production.

What is Raydium (RAY)?

Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. The project leverages the central order book of the Serum Decentralized Exchange (DEX) to enable fast trades, shared liquidity, yield earning opportunities and new project launches. RAY is the native utility token of the platform and is used for liquidity mining incentives, staking, eligibility for new project launches, and participation in future governance.

The Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading zone where users are able to trade new, innovative tokens that are likely to have higher volatility and pose a higher risk than other tokens.

Before being able to trade in the Innovation Zone, all users are required to visit the web version of the Innovation Zone trading page to carefully read the Binance Terms of Use and complete a questionnaire as part of the Initial Disclaimer. Please note that there will not be any trading restrictions on trading pairs in the Innovation Zone.

MINA and Ray are relatively new tokens that pose a higher than normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility. Please ensure that you exercise sufficient risk management, have done your own research in regards to MINA’s fundamentals, and fully understand the project before opting to trade the token.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.