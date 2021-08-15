Ledger have announced it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC) – The leader in security and infrastructure solutions for cryptos and blockchain apps, Ledger, announced it now supports Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

The crypto company published the news on its official blog on August 13. More so, Ledger said that users could securely manage and transact BSC two native tokens. This includes BNB, Binance Smart Chain native token, and the BEP20 tokens.

In addition, the firm said users could manage BNB and BEP20 tokens through Ledger Live. Also, users could secure their crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum with the Ledger hardware wallet.

All users need to do is install the Binance Smart Chain app on their Ledger hardware device. After that, they can navigate into the accounts tab and then create a BSC account. However, users need to verify and confirm the address to deposit their tokens.

Talking about why access BSC through Ledger, the team said,

At Ledger, we enable you to be in full control of your digital assets. Your private keys remain tightly secured within your Nano hardware wallet, guaranteeing a hack-proof experience. You can manage all your digital assets securely without compromising ownership & control of your private keys. Besides, while the current crypto ecosystem is strewn with DApps, exchanges, protocols, etc, Ledger Live is an ergonomic app with all you need to access a galaxy of Web3 services, under the same roof.

