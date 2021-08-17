Request Network’s token (REQ) went up by 200%, Will It Go Higher? – Last week was a great example of what is to come in the crypto market over the course of the rest of the year. After the latest crypto dip, it seems that Bitcoin and altcoins alike are all rallying and setting new price highs unseen over the last couple of months.

Traders and investors all over the world are at the edge of their seats. Most are hoping for a tremendous bullrun with Bitcoin by the year’s end. In fact, some traders are certain that the price of Bitcoin will skyrocket towards the $100,000 price mark.

Only 5 days ago, many altcoins went extremely bullish. In particular, IoTeX (IOTX) price went up by around 400%. This was a remarkable rally for IOTX alone. At the same time, many other altcoins too went highly bullish.

To name a few, Ripple’s XRP, Cardano (ADA), TRON (TRX), Polygon (MATIC), and XDC, all went up by a significant amount. Another asset also went up during this same time. To highlight, the Request Network’s token — REQ, went up by over 200%.

In detail, exactly a week ago, the price of REQ went from $0.0731 to $0.397 in a matter of 3 days. Presently, the price of REQ is at $0.223. Moreover, the asset’s 24-hour trading volume is $30,500,097 USD, according to CoinMarketCap.

Taking into account that most traders, investors, and analysts are very keen on the fact that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by the end of this year, it is likely that the price of other altcoins, including REQ, may go up as well.

Meanwhile, others say that the price of ETH will likely go up to $10,000 soon. However, some are skeptical about this prediction. Although they do agree that the price of ETH can hit $10,000, they disagree on when it will happen. Specifically, they believe that this ATH is delayed along with the full launch of Ethereum 2.0.

In contrast, Cardano’s Alonzo mainnet update seems to be going right on track. So far, all of its testnet phase launches have come out on schedule. This is possibly what led to Cardano’s latest price surge. To add on, the price of ADA could likely go even higher in the near future as the Alonzo mainnet will soon make its debut.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.