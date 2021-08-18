How to print NYSC call-up Letter for 2021 batch ‘B’ stream II [portal.nysc.org.ng] [portal.nysc.org.ng] – Printing of NYSC call-up letter is the final step to completing your registration. It will contain several information regarding your State of deployment, orientation camp location, and date of resumption.

This guide will show you how to print NYSC call-up letter in easy-to-follow steps.

Before you’ll be able to go on with this guide, there are prerequisites. You must have completed all forms of online registrations in the official website of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

If you have done all that…

Here are the steps to printing NYSC call-up letter:

Visit the official portal of NYSC (portal.nysc.org.ng)

Click on the login button located in the top-right corner of the homepage.

Login using the email address and the password you chose during registration

If call-up letter is ready, you will see ‘print call-up letter’ immediately you’re logged in

The official website of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is sometimes congested due to the high number of people trying to carry out the same activity. If you’re getting error messages, just keep trying to login until the network becomes less congested.

As earlier noted, your letter will contain all the vital information needed–including a list of everything you need to take to orientation camp with you.

It is also your entrance ticket to orientation camp. Without it you’ll not be allowed access to any Nigerian orientation camp to participate in camp exercises. Also in your call-up letter is contained your call-up number. That number is what differentiates you from every other person that has ever served in the NYSC.

