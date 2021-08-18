NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020/2021 List of Successful Applicants for Training Exercise – Here is how to know if you have been shortlisted for the ongoing NYIF application. However, you can download the 2020 NYIF List of Shortlisted Candidates PDF through nyif.nmfb.com.ng/successful/applicants.

NYIF latest news have it in a statement tweeted today, that successfully registered applicants have started receiving shortlisting mail for training.

However, applicants are required to always login to nyif.nmfb.com.ng or check their Email daily for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) List of Successful Applicants.

Is NYIF Shortlist 2020 Out?

The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) through their twitter handle (twitter.com/YouthInvestment) has confirmed that candidates should be patient as shortlisting process is still ongoing.

NOTE:

No training fees

Online training only

Training duration -5 days.

How to Check NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020 PDF

Go to the NYIF application website nyif.nmfb.com.ng

Provide your login details in the required column.

Finally, click on Verify Status to know whether you’re qualified for the 5-days online training or not.

Secondly;

Login to your Email account

Navigate to your promotion inbox

search for a message from ‘EDC’or ‘NYIF’ ,

, If you see a message open otherwise wait patiently for your own message.

Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) Training Centres

Federal Ministry Youth Sports and Developments National Youth Development Centres (North Central) National Youth Development Centres (North West) National Youth Development Centres (North East) National Youth Development Centres (South East) National Youth Development Centres (South South) National Youth Development Centres (South West)

FAQs From NYIF Shortlisted Applicants 2020

When is NYIF Training Date?

The 5-days online training will soon commence for successfully registered applicants. Besides, there no specified date yet for the training exercise.

When is NYIF List Of Successful candidates 2020 Coming Out?

The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) list of beneficiaries 2020 PDF will soon be out here.

What is name of the NYIF Official Website?

The website name for Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) application form 2020 is www.nyif.nmfb.com.ng/applicants/new.

How much Salary will NYIF Beneficiary Earn?

The Federal Government plans to pay NYIF beneficiaries N250,000 – N500,000 as grant for this initiative.

List of other related www.nyif.nmfb.com.ng/successful/applicants

Final Note

So that’s it for my guide on NYIF Shortlisted Candidates 2020 – Released Names of Successful Applicants for Training.

Remember that no payment should be made at any point throughout these exercise. Because, the NYIF Shortlist is based on merit.

