How to apply for Saudi Arabia recruitment of Nigerian medical doctors, consultants – The Nigerian government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari would be heading towards dearth of medical doctors in the country because of the mismanagement of the national strike by medical doctors and other medical consultants – Apply here!

This is so as the Government of Saudi Arabia is taking advantage of the threats by the Nigerian government against the Resident Doctors who are demanding better conditions of service as contained in the agreement with the federal government which the government is reneging with threats.

While the doctors strike has entered its third week, Saudi Arabia has commenced recruitment of medical doctors and other specialists in Nigeria with interviews scheduled for August 24. The Saudi Ministry of Health delegates have been deployed for the urgent recruitment of medical doctors and consultants, including other medical specialists in Nigeria to work in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabian authorities in an “Important Notice” announcement declared: “There will be an interview session with the Ministry of Health delegates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Consultants and Specialists in all specialties, slated for Tuesday, 24th August, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.”

The Ministry of Health delegates from Saudi Arabia, pointed out in the recruitment announcement that: “However, anyone who is unable to meet up with the August 24 interview stands a shot for an interview with another agency slated for Wednesday 25th August 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.”

Certain stakeholders in Nigeria had decried: “We are on the final verge of acute ‘Doctors shortage’ in Nigeria.

“Multiple Saudi recruitment agencies, recruiting Nigerian Consultants from 21st to 26th in Lagos and Abuja.”

The Saudi authorities further disclosed the extended recruitment period and location from Abuja to Lagos. The Health Ministry accordingly, declared another “Recruitment exercise with the Ministry of Health Saudi Arabia – Consultants and Specialists in all medical fields (excluding psychiatrists) are welcomed for interviews scheduled to be held at Raddison Blu Hotel.. Ikeja GRA, on 22nd August at 10.00am.

Those interested in attending the interview were advised to “come along with original and copies of credentials and form of identification.”

How to apply

Kindly visit https://meedconsultants.com/vacancy2021 to apply!

