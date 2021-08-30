Massive Teachers Recruitment at Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) – The Ekiti State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) hereby announces the commencement of the 2019 Recruitment Exercise into Ekiti State Public Secondary Schools within the capacity below: – Apply here!

Job Title: Teacher

Location: Ekiti

Slot: 1,000



Requirements

Only holders of the National Certificate of Education (NCE) and University Degrees in Education in subjects taught in Secondary Schools are qualified to apply.

Application Closing Date

7th October, 2019.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click Here to Start Application

Click here for more information

Note

Interested applicants should note that they are required to pay an examination fee of N1,000 only to complete the process.

only to complete the process. Applicants must print the acknowledgment slip on the last step of the application process. The slip, showing the applicant’s Seat Number, will serve as the entry pass during the qualifying examination to hold at a later date.

