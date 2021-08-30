Solana (SOL) Is Today’s Trending Crypto, sets new ATH at $100.84 – The crypto market has been witness to many highs in the past week or so. As Bitcoin rallies, so do most other altcoins. This behavior is usually constant, what with the dip in the earlier months of 2021, Bitcoin fell and so did many altcoins.

Similarly, when Bitcoin rallied a few weeks ago, many altcoins came in running right after it. Just about a week ago, Bitcoin came back up to $50,000. During this time, there came a notable surge in many other altcoins as well.

Solana (SOL) seems to be one of these altcoins that is slowly and steadily gaining traction in the crypto market. In fact, the crypto set a new all-time high just a couple of hours ago at $100.84. This is a hallmark milestone for the Solana network and its community.

Of course, this came as no surprise for seasoned traders. Most traders noticed that SOL was showing bullish signs for over a week now. Hence, it was clear that a hike in price was not far off. Besides, Solana saw an interesting flow of institutional investments during this time as well.

Likewise, many other altcoins also rose up significantly over the past week. To highlight, IoTeX (IOTX) and Cardano (ADA) are some of them. Specifically, the price of IOTX went up by almost 400%. Meanwhile, ADA set a new ATH of $2.95.

Besides these, many other altcoins showed extremely high bullish tendencies. To highlight, these cryptos include Ripple’s XRP, XDC Network’s token — XDC, Polygon’s MATIC, and TRON’s TRX.

What’s more exciting is that most of these cryptos are still showing bullish signals. Take Cardano, the platform is set to release its Alonzo mainnet soon. Just like Cardano, KAVA is also expecting a surge after the Kava 8 mainnet release. Thus, we may see many more booms for altcoins in the near future.

